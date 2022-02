HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds continue today and then transition to more light and variable winds from Wednesday through Friday as a high-pressure ridge drifts over the region.

An approaching cold front will weaken this ridge and diminish north of the island chain on Friday as high pressure builds in the north of the state. Trade winds will return this weekend with increasing shower trends.