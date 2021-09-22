Trade winds and unsettled conditions are ahead this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through early next week.

Rather dry conditions are expected this morning, with more typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover returning later today through Saturday.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

A trough of low pressure sliding by south of the state could bring more unsettled conditions to windward areas, particularly over the Big Island and Maui, Saturday night into early next week.