Trade winds and showers are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep moderate trade winds in the forecast today.

An upper level low northeast of the islands will drift slowly west through the week weakening the trade winds from Tuesday through early Thursday morning.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Localized sea breezes will develop on Tuesday and Wednesday along the western slopes of each island.

Instability associated with the upper low will keep periods of showers in the weather forecast for all islands through Thursday. Drying trends return from Friday onward as trade winds strengthen across the region.