Trade winds and dry conditions remain through weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and rather dry and stable conditions will remain in place through the weekend.

Surface high pressure far north of the state is driving the trades, and ridging aloft is maintaining stable conditions, while moisture within the trade wind flow continues to run below May normal.

As a result, scant rainfall has been recorded over windward areas today, and dry condition are prevailing leeward.

Expect little change through Sunday evening, with minimal showers favoring windward slopes.

Saturday

85° / 67°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 85° 67°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 82° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 67°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

