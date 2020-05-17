Trade winds and dry conditions remain through weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and rather dry and stable conditions will remain in place through the weekend.

Surface high pressure far north of the state is driving the trades, and ridging aloft is maintaining stable conditions, while moisture within the trade wind flow continues to run below May normal.

As a result, scant rainfall has been recorded over windward areas today, and dry condition are prevailing leeward.

Expect little change through Sunday evening, with minimal showers favoring windward slopes.