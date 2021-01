HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy easterly trade winds will prevail into Monday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain locations.

Rainfall chances will quickly rise Tuesday as the winds shift out of the south to southwest ahead of a strong cold front approaching.

This front will quickly advance down the island chain late Tuesday through Thursday.

Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front.

Cooler and drier conditions will follow the front Wednesday into Thursday.