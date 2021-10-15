Trade wind weather through weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will persist through the weekend, supported by high pressure to the north.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few soaking showers possible this weekend.

Lighter trade winds are expected for most of next week, as a front slowly approaches the area from the north.

The dissipating front may reach Kauai by Thursday, potentially spreading to the other islands next Friday and Saturday, bringing an increase in mainly windward showers.