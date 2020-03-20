Trade wind weather returning to the islands

A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue through tonight, especially over the western end of the island chain, as a kona low slowly moves away from the islands. The main threat will be heavy rain and flooding, though the potential for strong thunderstorms still exists. As the low moves farther away Friday and Saturday, the potential for heavy rainfall will diminish, with relatively light winds expected. Trade wind weather will return late in the weekend, with breezy trade winds delivering a few windward showers into next week.