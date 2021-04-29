Trade wind weather pattern to remain over islands through next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate northeast trade winds will continue overnight, then shift out of the east and become breezy late Friday through the weekend as high pressure builds to the north. Lingering moisture in the area combined with the trade winds will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations through the weekend, especially during the overnight and early morning periods. Trade winds may diminish and shift out of the east-southeast early next week as the ridge weakens in response to a front and upper disturbance moving into the region. A modest increase in moisture ahead of this front will translate to increasing rainfall chances early next week.