Trade wind weather is on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light and variable winds will continue through the weekend with mostly favorable weather conditions.

Some passing showers will continue to remain possible, but rainfall amounts should remain low.

Light to moderate trade winds will briefly come back for the first half of next week.

Another low pressure system will deepen northwest of Kauai by the middle of next week.

This will cause the trades to weaken and veer toward the southeast.

At this time we are expecting the bulk of the moisture to stay west of the state.