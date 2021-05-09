Trade wind weather in new week forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Little change in this weather pattern is expected over the next couple of days though winds may drop off slightly late Monday and Tuesday as the high to the northeast weakens a bit.

By midweek, the high northwest of the area will build in to our north with a gradual uptick in trade wind speeds expected.

Clouds and passing showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas and be highly dependent on incoming moisture availability.

An uptick in showers is possible later in the week and on into next weekend as an upper trough sharpens up northeast of the area creating some instability especially over the east end of the island chain.