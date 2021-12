HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds for the islands through Sunday with wind speeds peaking at 25 MPH. Winds may pick up to 30 MPH on Monday and will remain over the islands in the foreseeable future.

Showers will focus over windward areas and be most frequent during the night and early morning hours. Showers may increase late Monday through Wednesday as storm front remnants move through the islands next week.