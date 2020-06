HONOLULU (KHON2)

A high to the northeast will maintain breezy trade winds through tomorrow.

The trades will carry some showery low clouds over the islands, especially windward areas of Oahu and Kauai.

High clouds associated with a low aloft will shift west and thin overnight, so skies will be bluer tomorrow.

Winds will weaken over the next couple of days as the high shifts east, then strengthen again over the second half of the week as the high builds northwest.