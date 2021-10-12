Trade wind speeds expected to gradually ease by the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gusty trade winds are expected to continue in the coming days, generally at 10 to 20 mph. By the weekend, wind speeds could further reduce to 15 mph.
Showers remain mostly windward with some afternoon showers possible for Kona.
