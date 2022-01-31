Trade wind speeds are expected to shift back and forth this week, due to series of cold fronts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A series of fronts will approach and stall northwest of the islands, causing trade wind speeds to fluctuate at light to moderate levels through the workweek while keeping any significant rainfall away from the Aloha state.

Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts, particularly during nights and mornings. A more typical showery trade wind pattern could return over the weekend, with trades expected to strengthen to breezy levels by Sunday.