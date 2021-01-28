Trade showers ramping up Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening trend is expected into the weekend with the breezy trade winds. Several bands of clouds and showers from remnants of old fronts will be passing through the main Hawaiian Islands this afternoon and Friday, with showers reaching well into the lee areas of the smaller islands. The trade winds will be shifting to southeast and south early next next week, ahead of a front that is forecast move down the island chain late Tuesday night and Wednesday. The front will bring in a cooler and breezy air mass behind it.