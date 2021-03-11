Thursday Forecast: NWS Warns of Additional Flooding

Deep tropical moisture lifting northward across the state, due to an upper trough and surface low positioned to the west, will keep the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the forecast through Friday. Although the threat for localized flooding will remain in place statewide, the best chance will remain over Oahu and Kauai where the better instability is located. As a result, the Flash Flood Watch has been extended statewide through Friday. Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service, joined Wake Up 2day this morning with the details.