Thursday Forecast: NWS Warns of Additional Flooding

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A flash flood warning has been extended for Oahu until 12:30 a.m. Thursday while Kauai's flash flood warning expired at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Oahu, heavy showers prompted landslides and several road closures in the windward and north shore areas during the day. Radar now shows showers over the south shore of the island from the Honolulu airport to Waikiki to Hawaii Kai.