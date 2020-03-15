Thunderstorms flare east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms have been flaring to the east of a surface trough, which is located between the Big Island and Maui.

A shortwave aloft passing overhead is maintaining thick high clouds over the southern end of the island chain and is triggering the above mentioned thunderstorms, some of which recently moved onto leeward areas of the Big Island.

These storms were briefly strong, and we cannot rule another briefly strong thunderstorm today. Rainfall chances were updated on leeward Big Island.