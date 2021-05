HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will shift out of the southeast and relax late tonight through Tuesday as a front stalls and diminishes northwest of the state.

Clouds and showers will shift from the typical windward and mountain locations to interior and leeward areas during the afternoon hours Sunday through Tuesday.

In addition to the showers, expect warm and humid conditions with increasing moisture.

Trade winds are expected to return Wednesday through the second half of the week.