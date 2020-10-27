HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled wet weather will prevail across the state this week as a front moves through the area.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
An upper low will linger just north of the islands during the second half of the week, maintaining the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms.
A Flash Flood Watch in effect for Oahu and Kauai County may need to be expanded to other islands later.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Oct. 27: Lanai residents and visitors are now under a mandatory stay-at-home order
- Threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms for the state
- HFD responding to a house fire on Pensacola St
- Social Scene: Ron Rivera completes final round of cancer treatments
- 100,000 in Southern California forced to evacuate after blaze grows