Threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms for the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled wet weather will prevail across the state this week as a front moves through the area.

An upper low will linger just north of the islands during the second half of the week, maintaining the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms.

A Flash Flood Watch in effect for Oahu and Kauai County may need to be expanded to other islands later.

