HONOLULU (KHON2) – A low aloft over the state will continue to keep the local airmass unstable for the rest of the weekend.

Areas of moisture riding in on the trades will continue to bring showery weather.

The unstable air will allow for possible downpours and even a thundershower or two.

The trough will begin to weaken and move away from the islands by Monday, giving fewer showers and more sunshine for much of the new work week.

A ridge of high pressure to the north will bring more typical trade wind weather for much of the new work week.