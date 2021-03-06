Threat of heavy rains remain for Kauai tonight

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A high to the north will maintain breezy to locally strong trade winds for the next several days.

Continued heavy showers are expected to move ashore over Kauai through tonight, with passing windward showers elsewhere.

Starting early Monday, deep moisture will move in from the southeast, first affecting the the Big Island, then spreading to all islands later Monday and Tuesday.

This increase in moisture will bring the potential for heavy rainfall that will likely remain for most of next week.