Threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms continues through Saint Patty’s Day

A flash flood watch continues for the island chain. Wet, unsettled, and locally breezy weather will persist across most of the state through Tuesday, Saint Patrick’s Day. The heavy showers could possibly continue through Wednesday, as a kona low sits several hundred miles west of the state.

While the flash flood threat continues state-wide, the greatest flood risk will be over the already saturated western end of the island chain, where strong thunderstorms will be possible. The kona low will slowly lift northward on Thursday and Friday, allowing the heavy rain threat to gradually diminish from east to west. Easterly trade winds are expected to build over the islands during the weekend.