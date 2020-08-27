HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dry conditions will continue through the upcoming weekend.
Any showers that do develop will favor windward areas, with the best chance being through the overnight and early morning periods.
Trade winds will strengthen this weekend into next week as disturbances pass far to our south.
- The warm and dry trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend
