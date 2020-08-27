The warm and dry trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dry conditions will continue through the upcoming weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Any showers that do develop will favor windward areas, with the best chance being through the overnight and early morning periods.

Trade winds will strengthen this weekend into next week as disturbances pass far to our south.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories