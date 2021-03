HONOLULU (KHON2) – Surface high pressure building in far to the north, will maintain moderate trade winds through Sunday night.

Low pressure developing west of the area Monday and Tuesday will cause winds to become lighter across the area.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through Sunday night with a more interior and mauka pattern setting up early next week.

A new high will begin building in north of the area on Wednesday with a trade wind weather pattern returning.