The threat of heavy rain diminishes Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening cold front will move through Maui County tonight, then make a slow exit east of the Big Island on Thursday. Showers will be most prevalent along the front, with much drier and cooler conditions building in following the frontal passage. Cool conditions, light winds, and a few light passing showers mainly affecting north and west facing slopes and coasts are then expected Friday through the weekend. Another weather system is expected to approach the state early next week, possibly bringing another round of widespread rainfall to the island chain.