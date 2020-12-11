The return of trade winds to kick off the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will return Friday, strengthen to moderate levels Friday afternoon, and become breezy by Saturday.

The trades will then ease again by Sunday as a new front approaches from the northwest. Fairly typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers will prevail through the weekend.

A more moist and unstable airmass could bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity to much of the state next week.

