The return of trade winds expected to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light and variable winds in the morning will transition into moderate trade winds by Monday afternoon as high pressure builds back in north of the Hawaiian Islands.

Trade winds will increase through the week, becoming breezy on Tuesday, and Windy from Friday on through the weekend.

Clouds and scattered showers will favor windward and mountain areas through Wednesday, then trend towards a wet trade wind pattern with numerous showers developing as an upper level disturbance moves into the eastern half of the state from Thursday through Sunday.

