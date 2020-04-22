The return of trade winds expected this evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface ridge over Kauai earlier in the evening has started it northward movement. This move will allow the trade winds to build across the smaller islands from the east, and gradually strengthen in time.

All islands will be under a light to moderate trade wind flow by tonight. The ridge far north of the islands weakens late in the weekend, leading to a slight decrease in strength of the trades. Expect mainly moderate trades to hold through the middle of next week.

Trade showers will be favoring the windward and mountain areas of the larger islands.