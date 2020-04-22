Live Now
The return of trade winds expected this evening

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface ridge over Kauai earlier in the evening has started it northward movement. This move will allow the trade winds to build across the smaller islands from the east, and gradually strengthen in time.

All islands will be under a light to moderate trade wind flow by tonight. The ridge far north of the islands weakens late in the weekend, leading to a slight decrease in strength of the trades. Expect mainly moderate trades to hold through the middle of next week.

Trade showers will be favoring the windward and mountain areas of the larger islands.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 65°

Sunday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
68°

Trending Stories