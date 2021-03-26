The return of trade winds expected for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low pressure system far north of the state will lift northeastward away from the islands Friday.

A high pressure ridge will build in north of the islands, allowing trade winds to return and strengthen through the weekend.

Passing shower activity will shift to windward and mountain areas through Sunday.

The weather pattern for next week remains less certain, as trade winds become disrupted by a frontal system approaching from the northwest.