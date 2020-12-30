The return of trade winds expected for the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will return Wednesday, strengthen Wednesday night, then become breezy to locally windy New Years Eve through Saturday.

The trades will ease to moderate levels Sunday and hold at these levels through the middle of next week.

After a fairly dry day Wednesday, more typical trade wind weather will return and prevail through the middle of next week.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas with an occasional shower spilling leeward, particularly at night and during the early morning hours.