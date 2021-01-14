The return of trade winds expected for the state on Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak stationary front will dissipate across the central islands Thursday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A second front is expected to approach from the northwest Thursday night and Friday, then stall just northwest of Kauai Friday night and Saturday.

A third and stronger front is forecast to move through the area Sunday into early next week, potentially bringing some heavy rainfall to portions of the island chain.