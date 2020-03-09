Breaking News
The new week starts good, but will end on a wet note

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A high pressure system north of the state will continue to weaken and drift eastward over the next few days with decreasing wind speed trends in the forecast.

A cloud band associated with a dissipated frontal boundary will drift in from the north on Monday producing increasing trade wind showers through Monday night.

Another cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce light wind conditions from Tuesday onward allowing local scale land and sea breezes to develop.

The cold front will move into the western islands on Thursday spreading rainfall across the state into next weekend.

