Thanksgiving Weather: Mostly sunny across the state, but heavy rain possible for Hilo and Hana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While most of the state should see sunny skies and isolated light windward showers, an area of tropical moisture could bring downpours to Hilo and Hana on Thanksgiving. Drier conditions return to the islands by Friday.

