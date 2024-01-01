HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure continues to deliver moderate trade winds through Tuesday. By Wednesday winds become light and variable through at least late next week. Showers remain scarce, and any showers will be of the windward variety.
by: Justin Cruz
