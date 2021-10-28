Sunshine with light and variable winds for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday is the last day of trade wind weather for now. This weekend the winds will be light and variable. Some showers may pop up on Saturday afternoon, while Sunday is expected to be mostly dry. Trades return again on Wednesday.

