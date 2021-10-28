Sunshine with light and variable winds for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- As the Halloween weekend approaches, police departments across the state are seeing a spike in deadly crashes. Now, a mother still mourning the loss of her son is sharing her message ahead of the weekend.

On Sunday, May 30, 17-year-old Kahiau Hill was killed when the car he was a passenger in crashed on Maui. Police said the car was speeding and alcohol may have been a factor. Now, Kahiau's mother hopes no family has to go through the same tragedy.