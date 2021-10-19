Sunshine with few showers are expected throughout the state this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure approaching the islands will make for gentle trades the next couple of days. A dry and stable airmass will give lots of sunshine and relatively few showers to the Aloha State.

The remnants of an old front will reach Kauai Thursday, and might also spread to Oahu Thursday night or Friday, bringing an increase in clouds and some showers.

Trades will start to increase Thursday and become breezy over the weekend. A dry and stable airmass will also return this weekend with fine weather expected.