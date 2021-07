HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue through Saturday, with a gradual easing expected through the remainder of the Holiday weekend.

Moderate trades will then prevail through late next week. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a stray shower spilling leeward from time to time.