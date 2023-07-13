HONOLULU — The trade wind weather pattern continues for the islands. Shower activity is expected to remain light and focused over windwards areas. By Wednesday and Thursday, storm remnants from Hurricane Calvin may bring heavy rain to all islands.
by: Justin Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
HONOLULU — The trade wind weather pattern continues for the islands. Shower activity is expected to remain light and focused over windwards areas. By Wednesday and Thursday, storm remnants from Hurricane Calvin may bring heavy rain to all islands.