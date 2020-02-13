Sunshine and trade winds expected for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A departing trough of low pressure and a building high northeast of the state, will bring a gradual return of trade wind weather to the islands over the next couple days.

Showers will favor windward locales with a few showers reaching leeward areas at times. Drier conditions and moderate to breezy trade winds are expected by the weekend, with these conditions continuing through the middle of next week.

Showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas with a stray shower spilling leeward from time to time.