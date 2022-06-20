HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist through the middle of the week, with a slight easing possible late in the week into next weekend.

A typical rainfall pattern will focus on rainfall along with windward areas, with a few showers reaching leeward sections of the smaller islands at times.

Meanwhile, leeward portions of the Big Island will see a few showers each afternoon and during the overnight hours.