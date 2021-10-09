Strong winds trigger a range of advisories

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A windy trade wind weather pattern is expected for the next couple of days as strong high pressure lies to our north.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with the trades sufficiently strong enough to blow some brief passing showers over to select leeward areas at times.

A wetter trade wind weather pattern is expected beginning late Monday as an upper low and increasing moisture moves in from the east.

This wetter trade wind pattern is expected to linger on into early Wednesday.

A more typical trade wind weather pattern is expected late Wednesday through Saturday with high pressure located north of the state.