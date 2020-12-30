Strong winds for the islands Thursday and New Years Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of moisture will move through the western islands overnight, bringing a few showers mainly to windward areas. Trade winds will return on Wednesday, with breezy to locally windy conditions expected New Years Day through Saturday. The trades will then ease to moderate levels Sunday through the middle of next week. After a fairly dry day Wednesday, more typical trade wind weather will prevail through the middle of next week, featuring mainly windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover.