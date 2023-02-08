HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service forecast office in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory lasting through Friday evening.

East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected.

Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island, mainly over and downwind of terrain will be affected.

Additionally, a high wind warning is posted for the Kohala district of Hawaii Island through Friday evening, where wind gusts could approach 60 mph.

Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.