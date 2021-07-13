Strong winds and sunshine in the forecast, monitoring a disturbance in the Eastern Pacific

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sunshine and breezy trade winds are in the forecast for today. Passing showers will continue to be embedded in the strong trade wind flow, mainly confined to windward and mauka sections of each island.

The winds are strong enough to push isolated showers into the leeward areas from time to time, so expect spotty and quick moving showers throughout the day.



The National Hurricane center is now monitoring an area of interest in the Eastern Pacific.

The low pressure system is just to the west of Mexico and environmental conditions are expected to remain favorable for additional development.

A tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two while the low moves westward towards the state.

The KHON2 Weather Team will keep a close eye on this potential system, and another potential system behind it, through the next couple of weeks.