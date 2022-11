HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front that currently sits 400 miles to the northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will arrive late Wednesday. From that point through late Thursday, winds are expected to be in the 20-30 mph range with gusts to 50+ mph.

Winds this strong could potentially knock down trees or cause isolated power outages.

Rain chances will be high, however only light and moderate showers are expected.

Surf for the north-facing shores could reach upwards of 25+ feet on Thanksgiving Day.