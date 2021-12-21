Strong trade winds with showers are expected until Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong surface high-pressure system far north of the islands combined with moist and unstable atmospheric conditions will produce a windy and wet trade wind pattern during the next couple of days.

Most of the low clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but the strong trades will also carry some showers over to leeward sections of the smaller islands.

Clouds and showers, some with locally heavy rainfall, are also expected to develop over leeward sections of the Big Island each afternoon.

The latest forecast indicates slightly weaker winds and a drying trend may develop during the Christmas Holiday Weekend.