Strong trade winds will persist through Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windy trade winds will persist through Tuesday before a softening trend begins.

This comes about as the strong surface high far north of Kauai starts weakening Tuesday.

A new surface high may usher in breezy trades to the western part of the region during the second half of the week.

A more stable air mass is forecast to build over the islands Monday as the upper level trough weakens and drift south of the Big Island.

A boost in trade wind showers will come during the second half of the week with a front settling near the islands, aided by another upper level disturbance.

