Strong trade winds will persist into the middle of the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Blustery trade winds will persist into the middle of the week, with lighter trade winds expected toward the end of the week.

Passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas. Increased moisture tonight into Wednesday will lead to higher trade shower coverage and intensity.

As our airmass becomes more unstable, some showers may be briefly heavy. After a bit of a break Thursday and Friday, moisture may increase again next weekend.