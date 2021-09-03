Strong trade winds on Friday will ease up before next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong trade winds on Friday will ease slightly on Saturday, diminish more substantially Sunday, and then remain on the lighter side for most of next week.

The trades will deliver passing clouds and showers to windward areas, with a few showers drifting leeward while the trades remain strong.

When the trades diminish, passing windward showers will likely diminish in frequency, while leeward areas may see some afternoon clouds and showers.