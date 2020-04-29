Strong trade winds expected to continue through the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep breezy trade winds blowing through the weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may trickle into leeward areas from time to time as well. The trades will ease a bit early next week, as a trough of low pressure develops along a stalled frontal boundary north of the state.

Shower coverage and intensity may increase a bit heading into the middle of next week as some deeper moisture moves in from the east and upper level troughing moves overhead.