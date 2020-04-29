Live Now
Strong trade winds expected to continue through the week

Weather Blog
Posted:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep breezy trade winds blowing through the weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may trickle into leeward areas from time to time as well. The trades will ease a bit early next week, as a trough of low pressure develops along a stalled frontal boundary north of the state.

Shower coverage and intensity may increase a bit heading into the middle of next week as some deeper moisture moves in from the east and upper level troughing moves overhead. 

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 78° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 78° 67°

Friday

79° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

